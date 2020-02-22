Baku to host Fintech Summit 2020 exhibition on financial technologies

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Baku will host Fintech Summit 2020 exhibition (Thu, May 14 – Fri, May 15) dedicated to financial technologies of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA).

The theme of the exhibition will be new trends in the banking and payment ecosystem, innovative solutions, financial technology and security.

The event is held in partnership with VISA and supported by the ABA, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, as well as the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Finance and Technology Summit has the purpose of being the platform for exchanging ideas and experiences in the field of new and upcoming trends in financial technologies, digitalization, payment ecosystems.

It’s a place for discussing opportunities provided by new financial and banking products, innovative payment solutions, digital currencies, possibilities of co-existence and co-operation of banks with fintech, and security issues arising with the onrush of such technologies.



