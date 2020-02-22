Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Baku to host Fintech Summit 2020 exhibition on financial technologies

22 February 2020, 12:38
Baku to host Fintech Summit 2020 exhibition on financial technologies

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Baku will host Fintech Summit 2020 exhibition (Thu, May 14 – Fri, May 15) dedicated to financial technologies of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA).

The theme of the exhibition will be new trends in the banking and payment ecosystem, innovative solutions, financial technology and security.

The event is held in partnership with VISA and supported by the ABA, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, as well as the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Finance and Technology Summit has the purpose of being the platform for exchanging ideas and experiences in the field of new and upcoming trends in financial technologies, digitalization, payment ecosystems.

It’s a place for discussing opportunities provided by new financial and banking products, innovative payment solutions, digital currencies, possibilities of co-existence and co-operation of banks with fintech, and security issues arising with the onrush of such technologies.


Azerbaijan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region