    Baku to host 10th meeting of Turkic Council

    6 August 2019, 20:57

    BAKU. KAZINFORM The tenth meeting of the Turkic Council will be held in Baku, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

    Erdogan made the remarks in Ankara whiledelivering speech at the 11th conference of the country's ambassadors, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

    «The meeting of the Turkic Council will beheld in October 2019,» he said. «Turkey is actively strengthening the relationswith the Turkic-speaking countries.»

    «The development of the relations with theTurkic-speaking countries is one of the priorities of Ankara’s foreign policy,»Erdogan said.

    The Turkic Council was established onOctober 3, 2009 in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Its goal is thedevelopment of comprehensive cooperation among member-states (Azerbaijan,Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan).

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

