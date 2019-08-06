Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Baku to host 10th meeting of Turkic Council

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 August 2019, 20:57
BAKU. KAZINFORM The tenth meeting of the Turkic Council will be held in Baku, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Erdogan made the remarks in Ankara while delivering speech at the 11th conference of the country's ambassadors, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

«The meeting of the Turkic Council will be held in October 2019,» he said. «Turkey is actively strengthening the relations with the Turkic-speaking countries.»

«The development of the relations with the Turkic-speaking countries is one of the priorities of Ankara’s foreign policy,» Erdogan said.

The Turkic Council was established on October 3, 2009 in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Its goal is the development of comprehensive cooperation among member-states (Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan).

