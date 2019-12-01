Baku marks Kazakhstan First President’s Day

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Azerbaijan organized a number of ceremonial events dedicated to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was attended by representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan, international organizations, members of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Friendship Society and the Friends Club, as well as prominent political figures of the country.

In his speech Serzhan Abdykarimov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, noted that each historical era gives the world great people who influence the inertia of historical processes and change the course of events. Among such personalities is the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. He managed to transform Kazakhstan into a modern state which was included in the 50 most competitive countries. Continuing the course of Elbasy President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ensures the country’s further successful development. The model of peace and social accord developed by N. Nazarbayev has become an integral part of our political culture and has been recognized as a standard for the harmonious progress of society.

He also emphasized that Elbasy is recognized worldwide as the initiator of the EAEU, a supporter of Central Asian, Turkic and Eurasian integration.

«Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are united by centuries-old bonds of friendship, a common history, language, culture and religion. The modern principles of mutual trust and strategic partnership were also laid down by N. Nazarbayev and Heydar Aliyev. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches particular importance to further strengthening comprehensive relations with Baku. Elbasy took part in the 7th Summit of the Turkic Council where he proposed to work out «Turkic Vision-2040» program», the diplomat noted.

According to the words of Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations, at present today N. Nazarbayev is the Aksakal (the word «Aksakal» refers to the male elders, the old and wise of the community) of the whole Turkic world, a leading figure in political and historical terms. Therefore, people of Azerbaijan pay great respect to his authority. Amid the general tension in the world, the countries of the Turkic Council show a desire to strengthen relations and integrate. He added that the President of Kazakhstan continues to be a key figure in the integration processes in the Turkic world.