Baku enjoys TURKSOY Youth Chamber Orchestra performance

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 September 2019, 15:52
Baku enjoys TURKSOY Youth Chamber Orchestra performance

BAKU. KAZINFORM The TURKSOY Youth Chamber Orchestra gave a concert at the Magomayev State Academic Philharmonic Hall in Azerbaijan, Kazinform reports.

The orchestra toured the worldwide, in particular, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Austria, the U.S., Germany, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Italy, etc. The orchestra unites the young talents, students of conservatoires of the TURKSOY member states. For the past years, the orchestra brought together more than 100 talented young people from tens of countries.

As TURKSOY director general said the concert was organized within the big tour across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

The tour started on August 27 was dated to the 10th anniversary since the foundation of the Turkic Council. The concert held in Baku wrapped up the tour.

Next year will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the TURKSOY Youth Chamber Orchestra. The orchestra is expected to give concerts in Europe and quite possibly in the U.S.

Culture   Turkic speaking states   
