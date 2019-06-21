Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:The OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities Co-ordinator together with the Director of the Port of Baku launched the project Promoting Green Ports and Connectivity in the Caspian Sea Region, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the port.

The project aims to support Azerbaijan,Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in strengthening green ports and connectivity inthe Caspian Sea Region. Feasibility studies, expert workshops and delegationvisits to leading international green ports will explore how to make best useof renewable energy, digitalization and trade and transport facilitation topromote sustainable connectivity.

The project will be implemented inpartnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, UNECEand leading private sector experts.

During a workshop on digitalization heldwith the Port of Baku, participants discussed plans to establish a digitalplatform to facilitate data exchange between Caspian Sea Ports in Azerbaijan,Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. At the trade facilitation workshop, participantsdiscussed how the ports would benefit from reduced border crossing times andenhanced co-operation between authorities.

«The new Port of Baku completelyoperates in line with the modern standards,» said the Director-General of thePort of Baku, Dr. Taleh Ziyadov.