7 October 2022, 18:14

Bakhyt Sultanov appointed EEC Minister in charge of Competition and Antitrust Regulation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bakhyt Sultanov has been appointed as the new Minister in charge of Competition and Antitrust Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Kazinform cites the press service of the EEC.

He previously served as the Deputy Prime Minister - Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan.





Photo: eec.eaeunion.org