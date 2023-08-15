Go to the main site
    Bakhty checkpoint on Kazakh-Chinese border to be closed temporarily

    15 August 2023, 09:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bakhty checkpoint on the Kazakh-Chinese border will not operate from August 18 to 20 for reconstruction works, Kazinform learned from the State Revenues Committee of the Ministry of Finance.

    «According to the work schedule, from August 18 to August 20, external water supply networks will be laid through the automobile crossing point. In this regard, the Committee notifies of the closure of the Bakhty checkpoint during this period,» a statement reads.

    The opening of the checkpoint is scheduled for August 21, 2023 in a routine mode.

    The reconstruction of Bakhty checkpoint was launched under the project on modernization and technical upgrade of the checkpoints located on Kazakhstani section of the EAEU customs border.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and China
