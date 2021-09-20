Bakhtiyar Adamzhan conquers international venues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Opera’s Principal Dancer, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Grand Prix winner of many international ballet competitions Bakhtiyar Adamzhan continues to win over the hearts of the world audiences, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

The Kazakh star’s ballet season began in August in Italy, where he performed at the famous Roberto Bolle and Friends Gala. On September 14, 15, 16, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan brilliantly presented the role of Quasimodo in the grand premiere of Notre Dame de Paris by the outstanding choreographer Roland Petit at the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma. The next countries that await the Kazakh dancer’s performances are Russia, Jamaica and Australia.

The famous dancer attracts the eyes of the sophisticated audience, critics and the press. «Le Corsaire opened the evening, with music by Riccardo Drigo and choreography by Marius Petipa, and with a fantastic Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, who electrified the audience with his spins, fast movements, petit allegro technique, jumps, leaps, accompanied by the harmony of movement of the rest of the body, all coordinated by the loving and captivating gaze of the dancer,» writes Maria Teresa Antoniozzi in her article in an online newspaper La Voce di New York.

On August 2 and 3, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan performed at the famous Arena di Verona, with seating capacity of 15,000 viewers, in two gala concerts Roberto Bolle and Friends, which concluded the ‘Week of Stars’ within the framework of the Italian festival.

«Not everyone gets invited to perform in this Gala Ballet. I always work on getting to perform in his ballet shows every time. I am invited to present the technically complex, thrilling part of the gala ballet. They give me difficult to perform classical pas de deux. I performed with two sought-after world stars – the prima ballerina of the Wiener Staatsballett Liudmila Konovalova and the prima ballerina of the Het Nationale Ballet (Dutch National Ballet) Maia Makhateli. I am happy that they trust me to partner such famous ballerinas. Roberto Bolle is a big professional, he selects the dancers himself, and if you perform poorly once, he will not invite you back. Because the work is carried out with an audience of many thousands, he fills out huge venues, where the performances are always sold out,» Bakhtiyar Adamzhan says.

«I was delighted to agree to take part in the first premiere days of the performance of Notre Dame de Paris. This ballet has never been performed at the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma. This very important event in the cultural life of Italy was successfully held from September 14 to 19.»

«In October, I plan to perform at the Kremlin Palace at the invitation of Andris Liepa. I was invited to perform in Jamaica on December 16, but this year is the thirtieth anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence and I have not yet given my answer, as I want to celebrate this date in my homeland. In January I am going to Australia to participate in The Ballet International Gala. The Head of State of Australia paid close attention to the concert; on his behalf, the best venue was allocated, on which international companies perform on tour. As a partner, I invited our ballet soloist Shugyla Adepkhan. Whenever possible, I always try to collaborate with our ballerinas to show the high level of Kazakh ballet.»

«I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our artistic director Altynai Asylmuratova for her support. She rehearses with us, always helps, educates us, shares her enormous artistic experience,» Bakhtiyar Adamzhan concluded.

The total number of subscribers on Bakhtiyar Adamzhan’s Instagram account is 19 thousand people, 5 thousand of which are Italians. All of them write comments and ask various questions, the main one of which is: «In which city and country can we attend your performance?» The dancer’s schedule is full up to a year ahead, but the main country in it is Kazakhstan.



