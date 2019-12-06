Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Baiterek Holding to boost coop with German colleagues

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 December 2019, 16:45
Baiterek Holding to boost coop with German colleagues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Berlin on December 5-6, CEO of Baiterek Holding Aidar Arifkhanov participated in a meeting of the Head of State with German businesses and in the 28th meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club on «Kazakhstan and Germany: New Stage of Economic Cooperation.»

In June 2019, Baiterek Holding entered into a framework agreement with Euler Hermes Insurance Company. The agreement provides for establishment of a €1bn limit for insurance coverage of future export credits from German financial institutes in favor of Kazakhstani businesses.

For the purpose of implementation of this agreement, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan (daughter company of Baiterek) signed several documents with the largest German financial institutes.

photo

The point at issue is the agreement and memorandums with Deutsche Bank, KfW IPEX-Bank and Commerzbank.

A memorandum of mutual understanding was also signed with Euler Hermes Aktiengesellschaft. The sides agreed on promotion of implementation of the export financing deals.

Another daughter company of Baiterek - Kazakhstan Project Preparation Fund – plans to enter into a memorandum of mutual understanding with Singapore’s WestGasOil PTE and Haldor Topsoe Germany on construction of a methanol and olefin plant in Mangistau region. The enterprise will be located in the territory of Aktau Sea Port and the amount of investments will be around $1.8bn.

photo

Kazakhstan and Germany   Baiterek Holding  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year