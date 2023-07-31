Baiterek Holding tasked to improve social housing policy and business development conditions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Board of Baiterek National Managing Holding Kanat Sharlapaev reported today to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the results of the Holding’s activity in the first half of 2023, the course of implementation of business and agro-industrial complex support initiatives, and provision of housing to the population, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

In his words, 114.4 billion tenge were spent on support of large businesses. The Holding encourages the development of small and medium businesses, in particular, through Damu Fund, which helped more than 15,000 entrepreneurs.

The Holding has provided 29,000 families with housing through the Otbasy Bank, which is actively involved in implementation of rental subsidy programs, or non-repayable support of disabled persons, families with disabled children, orphans and large families. More than 9,000 requests have been approved since the year beginning, Kanat Sharlapaev said.

Over 271 billion tenge have been allocated for the support of 9,000 farmers through the JSC Agrarian Credit Corporation. 3.5 million hectares of croplands have been planted this year, which is 15% of the total area of croplands in Kazakhstan. To ensure food security and reduce imports, more than 131 billion tenge were allocated for crediting investment projects in agriculture. Over 70% of the total amount of financing comes from the JSC Agrarian Credit Corporation and JSC KazAgroFinance.

Upon completion of the meeting, the President set a number of certain tasks aimed at improving business development conditions and social housing policy.