Baiterek Holding ready for cooperation with German business

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 April 2023, 12:59
ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 19, a delegation of JSC Baiterek National Management Holding led by Executive Director Yerzhan Yelekeyev participated in the event «The Day of Kazakhstan Economy in Baden-Württemberg – New Opportunities for Economic Cooperation in Stuttgart», Kazinform reports.

The attendees were familiarized with the projects and initiatives for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and Baden-Württemberg. The prospects of cooperation in transport infrastructure and machine building were discussed as well.

Taking the floor, Yerzhan Yelekeyev emphasized the importance of the German-Kazakh investment cooperation.

«Our Holding finances priority sectors of economy and certain projects through its 8 portfolio companies. We are ready to be a reliable partner for business initiatives of Kazakhstani and German businesses and provide support both in financing issues and in search for partners in Kazakhstan, in structuring projects and attraction of large investors,» Yelekeyev added.

The Holding supports the country’s economy in priority sectors, focusing on development of cooperation in mutual trade. Today the assets of the Holding amount to 26.6 billion euros, while its total capital is 3.9 billion euros.

