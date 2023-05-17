Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Baiterek Holding CEO visits motor plant in Baoding

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 May 2023, 11:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the eve of the visit of the Head of State to China, the Baiterek National Management Holding executives visited a number of manufacturing facilities in China’s Baoding, Kazinform reports.

First, Kanat Sharlapayev visited the Xushui production base which manufactures the completely knocked-down (CKD) HAVAL lineup. Notably, Astana Motors also plans to introduce the CKD manufacturing process as part of a new project.

In his welcome speech, the Baiterek CEO expressed gratitude for the company's interest in cooperation and partnership.

It produces some 600 cars per shift, and its maximum capacity may reach 250,000 cars per three shifts.

Besides, its welding plant boasts 500 Swedish robots. It may simultaneously weld together five various models.

One of the affiliated subsidiaries of the Baiterek Holding, the Industrial Development Fund, takes part in the funding of the construction of a multi-brand car plant in Kazakhstan to be built with the support of the Great Wall Motor Company Limited.

Later on, Kanat Sharlapayev visited the test field which is widely regarded as China's longest high-speed test track with a length of 2,400 meters.

With an area of 250,000 meters, the base includes a research centre, a pilot production centre, a testing centre, a design development centre and a data processing centre. The HAVAL Technology Centre has 10,000 employees, of which 1,000 are leading local and foreign experts.


Besides, he surveyed the Feng Chao battery factory, its laboratory, and the R&D hydrogenic energy centre, and visited a presentation of projects and cars.

The Kazakh delegation held constructive talks with the executives of the company.


