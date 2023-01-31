Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 460.87 eur/kzt 501.56

    rub/kzt 6.57 cny/kzt 68.36
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parties and Organizations

    Baitaq Party to hold its congress in Kazakh capital

    31 January 2023, 12:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 3 a new political party Baitaq, the Green Party of Kazakhstan, will hold its Congress. The Party’s political council held a plenary session to debate the agenda of the forthcoming congress, Kazinform quotes the Party’s press service.

    The congress will discuss and vote for the Party’s election platform. It will bring delegates from all corners of Kazakhstan.

    Party Chairman Azamatkhan Amirtay signed a decree on the convocation of the congress.

    The Party was registered at the close of 2022 to build an environmentally sustainable society, to advance and conduct the principles of green politics such as social, people’s democracy, and careful attitude to the environment.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State made a statement on the early elections of the deputies to the Majilis and of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and maslikhats.

    The Head of State also signed a decree on the dismissal of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation and setting early Majilis elections and early termination of the powers of the maslikhats of all levels.

    Photo:tabigat-union.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Political parties
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    CEC registers documents of People’s Party of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Energy Ministry: Kazakhstan to ship first batch of crude oil to Germany in February
    2 National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets
    3 Kazakhstan starts deliveries of fuel assemblies to nuclear power stations in China
    4 Over 1,700 new investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector till 2030
    5 Kazakhstan develops 3 large projects at 3 key oil fields