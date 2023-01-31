Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parties and Organizations

Baitaq Party to hold its congress in Kazakh capital

31 January 2023, 12:37
Baitaq Party to hold its congress in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 3 a new political party Baitaq, the Green Party of Kazakhstan, will hold its Congress. The Party’s political council held a plenary session to debate the agenda of the forthcoming congress, Kazinform quotes the Party’s press service.

The congress will discuss and vote for the Party’s election platform. It will bring delegates from all corners of Kazakhstan.

Party Chairman Azamatkhan Amirtay signed a decree on the convocation of the congress.

The Party was registered at the close of 2022 to build an environmentally sustainable society, to advance and conduct the principles of green politics such as social, people’s democracy, and careful attitude to the environment.

As earlier reported, the Head of State made a statement on the early elections of the deputies to the Majilis and of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and maslikhats.

The Head of State also signed a decree on the dismissal of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation and setting early Majilis elections and early termination of the powers of the maslikhats of all levels.

Photo:tabigat-union.kz


Теги:
Read also
Ak Zhol Party to take part in Majilis elections
Auyl Party to hold its extraordinary congress Feb 4
CIS mission to observe parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan
Nationwide Social Democratic Party summons extraordinary congress Feb 2
Famed environmentalist Aizhan Skakova joins Baitaq Party
People’s Party of Kazakhstan approves list of candidates for Majilis elections
Poll: Most Kazakhstanis favour five or more parties in Majilis
Poll predicts over 50% voter turnout at upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 72 new COVID, COVID-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan
2 Kazakhstan’s international human rights obligations discussed at dialogue platform at MFA
3 National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets
4 February 1. Kazinform’s timeline of major events
5 17 countries to participate in Asian Badminton Championship at Expo City

News