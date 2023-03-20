Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Baitaq Party to further work on proposed program on its own, Amirtayev

    20 March 2023, 08:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Baitaq Party Azamatkhan Amirtayev said that despite the fact that, according to the exit-poll results, the party did not get into the Parliament, they will continue to work on the proposed program on their own, Kazinform reports.

    «Thanks to the political reforms of the Head of State we could register the Baitaq Party following seven years of fruitless attempts. Our team visited all the regions of Kazakhstan during the election campaign. We have included some 500 pressing issues of people’s concern to the party program. According to the exit-poll results the party didn’t get into the Parliament. But the party will further work on the proposed program by its own forces,» the Facebook account of Azamatkhan Amirtayev reads.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Political parties
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Political consultations btw Kazakh and German Foreign Ministries set course for continued strengthening of bilateral partnership
    Newly elected Majilis deputies take oath
    Candidacy of Yerlan Koshanov nominated for the post of the Majilis Speaker
    CEC registers elected deputies of Majilis
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    3 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10