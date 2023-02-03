Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Baitaq party nominates 20 candidates for Mar 19 elections

3 February 2023, 12:32
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Baitaq Party has held its extraordinary meeting in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

One of the issues on the agenda was the participation of the Party members in the upcoming election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies.

20 candidates have been nominated by the Party. Of them, four candidates were nominated under the women’s quota, one candidate - under the youth quota, and another one will run for the deputy's seat under a special quota for people with disability.

Four more candidates will join the elections under the first-past-the-post system.

Earlier it was announced the the early elections of the deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament as well as maslikhat deputies will take place across Kazakhstan on March 19.


