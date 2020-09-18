Baikonur to prolong quarantine until Oct 5

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM People of Baikonur waited for easing of COVID-19 restrictions since September 21, 2020 once the two-week quarantine ends, Kazinform reports.

However, in conformity with the suggestions of the chief state sanitary doctor of Bailonur complex signed a decree on prolongation of the high alert regime and restriction measures until 24:00 October 4. For the past four days the city confirmed four new coronavirus cases, 7 are staying at infectious diseases hospital, 1 died.

Celebrations of the 65th anniversary of Baikonur Cosmodrome which were postponed from June 2 for October 4 are once again off the agenda.