Baikonur to extend quarantine until Feb 15

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Baikonur city extended quarantine for two weeks more until February 15 to curb spread of coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

For the past two weeks the number of coronavirus cases grew there by 24 people from 1,162 to 1,186. As of today there 9 staying at hospital, no victims were reported. Since the pandemic 70 died in Baikonur from COVID-19.