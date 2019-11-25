Baikonur Spaceport: Two rockets to be launched before yearend

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Baikonur Spaceport is completing a launch program, Kazinform correspondent reports. In December the current year it is planned to launch two rockets from the spaceport.

On December 1 «Soyuz 2.1a» carrier rocket will be launched from Baikonur Spaceport. The boost vehicle will deliver a transport load ship «Progress MC-13» to the orbit.

«Proton-M» carrier-rocket with the third in a row meteorological satellite «Elektro-L 3» will be taken off the spaceport on December 24.

It should be noted that by the end of the current year it is planned to make about 10 missile launchings of Roscosmos, SpaceX, Arianespace, Boeing, Chinese space industry and Indian Organization of Space Research.