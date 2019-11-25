Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Baikonur Spaceport: Two rockets to be launched before yearend

Alzhanova Raushan
25 November 2019, 15:08
BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Baikonur Spaceport is completing a launch program, Kazinform correspondent reports. In December the current year it is planned to launch two rockets from the spaceport.

On December 1 «Soyuz 2.1a» carrier rocket will be launched from Baikonur Spaceport. The boost vehicle will deliver a transport load ship «Progress MC-13» to the orbit.

«Proton-M» carrier-rocket with the third in a row meteorological satellite «Elektro-L 3» will be taken off the spaceport on December 24.

It should be noted that by the end of the current year it is planned to make about 10 missile launchings of Roscosmos, SpaceX, Arianespace, Boeing, Chinese space industry and Indian Organization of Space Research.

Space exploration    Baikonur space center   Kazakhstan  
