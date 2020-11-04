Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Baikonur prolongs quarantine until Nov 16

    4 November 2020, 19:31

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM The city emergency operations center made a decision to prolong quarantine to prevent spread of coronavirus infection in the territory of Baikonur, Kazinform reports. The restrictions are prolonged until 00:00 November 15, 2020.

    As stated at the meeting the morbidity rate in October 2020 in Baikonur doubled as compared to September but decreased against August.

    The meeting focused on the current epidemiological situation in the city and measures taken to curb it, further epidemic development forecast, toughening of control over observation of epidemiological measures, prevention of importing infection to Baikonur.

    The current restrictions are in force.

    Wearing of masks in indoor public spaces, social distancing, observation of sanitary and hygiene rules are mandatory.

    As of today, 1,069 coronavirus cases were registered in Baikonur. 9 are staying at hospitals. 487 were discharged from hospitals during June 1-November 3, while 69 coronavirus-positive people died.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Baikonur Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events