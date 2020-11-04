Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Baikonur prolongs quarantine until Nov 16

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 November 2020, 19:31
Baikonur prolongs quarantine until Nov 16

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM The city emergency operations center made a decision to prolong quarantine to prevent spread of coronavirus infection in the territory of Baikonur, Kazinform reports. The restrictions are prolonged until 00:00 November 15, 2020.

As stated at the meeting the morbidity rate in October 2020 in Baikonur doubled as compared to September but decreased against August.

The meeting focused on the current epidemiological situation in the city and measures taken to curb it, further epidemic development forecast, toughening of control over observation of epidemiological measures, prevention of importing infection to Baikonur.

The current restrictions are in force.

Wearing of masks in indoor public spaces, social distancing, observation of sanitary and hygiene rules are mandatory.

As of today, 1,069 coronavirus cases were registered in Baikonur. 9 are staying at hospitals. 487 were discharged from hospitals during June 1-November 3, while 69 coronavirus-positive people died.

Baikonur   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10