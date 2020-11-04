Baikonur prolongs quarantine until Nov 16

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM The city emergency operations center made a decision to prolong quarantine to prevent spread of coronavirus infection in the territory of Baikonur, Kazinform reports. The restrictions are prolonged until 00:00 November 15, 2020.

As stated at the meeting the morbidity rate in October 2020 in Baikonur doubled as compared to September but decreased against August.

The meeting focused on the current epidemiological situation in the city and measures taken to curb it, further epidemic development forecast, toughening of control over observation of epidemiological measures, prevention of importing infection to Baikonur.

The current restrictions are in force.

Wearing of masks in indoor public spaces, social distancing, observation of sanitary and hygiene rules are mandatory.

As of today, 1,069 coronavirus cases were registered in Baikonur. 9 are staying at hospitals. 487 were discharged from hospitals during June 1-November 3, while 69 coronavirus-positive people died.