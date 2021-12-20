Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Baikonur prolongs quarantine measures until Jan next year

Adlet Seilkhanov
20 December 2021, 17:50
BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Baikonur city extends the quarantine regime and COVID-19 restrictions until January 17, 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the order of the administration office of Baikonur city, it is no longer obligatory to provide health papers confirming the vaccination against COVID-19 while visiting sports facilities.

The rest of the COVID-19 restrictions aiming at curbing the spread of COVID-19 are extended.

As of December 19, Baikonur’s COVID-19 tally stood at 2,963. One person is under coronavirus treatment at the infectious diseases hospital in the city. So far, the city has recorded 141 COVID-19 fatalities.

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen 3fold by 21 over the past three weeks. Three more citizens have died.

