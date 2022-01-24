Baikonur lifts heightened terrorist threat level

BAIKONUR. KAIZNFORM – The «blue» level of terrorist threat has been lifted in Baikonur city today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The heightened («blue») level of terrorist threat which was due until February 3, 2022, has been lifted in the city of Baikonur.

In a statement Baikonur city’s administration said that owing to the measures taken by the law enforcement bodies, the terrorist threat has been eliminated in the city.

It was also added that the quarantine will be in place till January 30, 2022, in the city due to a COVID-19 case surge.