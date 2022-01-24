Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Baikonur lifts heightened terrorist threat level

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 January 2022, 15:15
Baikonur lifts heightened terrorist threat level

BAIKONUR. KAIZNFORM – The «blue» level of terrorist threat has been lifted in Baikonur city today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The heightened («blue») level of terrorist threat which was due until February 3, 2022, has been lifted in the city of Baikonur.

In a statement Baikonur city’s administration said that owing to the measures taken by the law enforcement bodies, the terrorist threat has been eliminated in the city.

It was also added that the quarantine will be in place till January 30, 2022, in the city due to a COVID-19 case surge.


Baikonur   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10