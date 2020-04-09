Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Baikonur launches first in 2020 manned spacecraft to ISS

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
9 April 2020, 15:00
BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - On April 9, 2020 at 02.05 p.m. Nur-Sultan time Soyuz 2.1a launch vehicle with the Soyuz MS-16 transport manned spacecraft was launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome’s site No. 31, Kazinform correspondent reports.

ISS-63 crew consists of Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Wagner, as well as NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy.

The expedition will last for 196 days. During the expedition the astronauts will have to carry out a number of scientific experiments.

As reported, the docking of the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft with the ISS is to take place six hours after launch. You can watch the preparation and docking processes live on the Roskosmos website.

Baikonur space center  
