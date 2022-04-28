Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Baikonur hosts international taekwondo tournament

    28 April 2022, 16:54

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Baikonur for the first time plays a host to a large international Class A WT taekwondo tournament these days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The international tournament brought together athletes from Kazakhstan, Belarus, Iran, Uzbekistan, and other countries. Over 800 taekwondo athletes are taking part in the event.

    Head of the city administration Konstantin Busygin greeted participants and guests of the tournament at the opening ceremony and wished them good luck.

    On Day 1 Almaty-based junior taekwondo team of the local sports college was placed third. Junior teams from Baikonur, Iran and Belarus finished 2nd. Another taekwondo squad from Almaty city won the junior event and the main cash prize.

    The international tournament will run through April 30.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Baikonur Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events