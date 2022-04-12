Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    Baikonur holds Cosmonautics Day celebrations

    12 April 2022, 16:15

    BAIKONUR. KAIZNFORM – The Day of Cosmonautics marking the first man in space was celebrated at the Baikonur space complex, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The city of Baikonur held a solemn meeting near the monument to the world’s first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin involving the citizens, leadership of the space complex, reps of Russian and Kazakh enterprises operating in Baikonur.

    Welcoming the participants, the head of the administration of Baikonur Konstantin Bussygin noted that 12 April is a special date.

    The event’s participants expressed special gratitude to the city’s veterans, space specialists, and workers of the city structures engaged in space launches, wishing them further development of Baikonur.

    To honor the memory of and respect for the pioneers of Baikonur flowers were laid at the monuments of Yuri Gagarin and Sergei Korolev.

    As part of the celebrations, the traditional Gagarin 32km marathon from the Gagarin launch pad to Central Square is to take place.

    Notably, to mark the Day of Cosmonautics a meeting of schoolchildren and young scholars with Kazakhstani cosmonauts and space specialists will be held in Nur-Sultan city today.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Baikonur Kazakhstan Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Joint press communiqué by Heads of Central Asian States and European Council President issued
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events