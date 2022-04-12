Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Baikonur holds Cosmonautics Day celebrations

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 April 2022, 16:15
BAIKONUR. KAIZNFORM – The Day of Cosmonautics marking the first man in space was celebrated at the Baikonur space complex, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city of Baikonur held a solemn meeting near the monument to the world’s first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin involving the citizens, leadership of the space complex, reps of Russian and Kazakh enterprises operating in Baikonur.

Welcoming the participants, the head of the administration of Baikonur Konstantin Bussygin noted that 12 April is a special date.

The event’s participants expressed special gratitude to the city’s veterans, space specialists, and workers of the city structures engaged in space launches, wishing them further development of Baikonur.

To honor the memory of and respect for the pioneers of Baikonur flowers were laid at the monuments of Yuri Gagarin and Sergei Korolev.

As part of the celebrations, the traditional Gagarin 32km marathon from the Gagarin launch pad to Central Square is to take place.

Notably, to mark the Day of Cosmonautics a meeting of schoolchildren and young scholars with Kazakhstani cosmonauts and space specialists will be held in Nur-Sultan city today.

