Baikonur extends quarantine

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 April 2021, 15:43
BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM restriction measures aimed at curbing coronavirus spread in the territory of Baikonur are extended for two more weeks until 00:00 May 9, 2021, Kazinform reports.

As statistics show, 45 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the territory of Baikonur within a month. As of March 26 there were detected 1,265 cases, as of April 26 there were recorded 1,310. Unfortunately, 4 people died from the novel infection.

Given the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan and Russia the city headquarters will gather every week. In case of worsening the health situation there new restrictions will be likely imposed.


