Baikonur extends quarantine until November 2

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – The quarantine has been extended for 2 more weeks at the Baikonur space complex due to the current epidemic situation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The quarantine has been prolonged until November 2, 2020 following the proposals of the Baikonur space complex’s chief medical officer, Baikonur city administration.

As of October 19, a total of 1,055 COVID-19 cases were reported in the city of Baikonur. 5 COVID-19 patients are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospital. The number of coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals in the period from June 1 to October 19, 2020 stands at 481. 68 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the city.

Notably, during the last 6 weeks, September 7 through October 19, 2020, the number of COVID-19 patients rose by 18; one death from COVID-19 was reported. So far, there has been no COVID-19 fatality in the current month.