Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Baikonur extends quarantine until May 31

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 May 2021, 09:14
Baikonur extends quarantine until May 31

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Baikonur city authorities extended quarantine to curb COVID-19 in the territtory of the city until 00:00 May 30, Kazinform reports.

For the past 2 weeks 19 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the city of Baikonur. Since the pandemic outbreak some 1,334 cases were registered there. 8 coronavirus patients are staying at the infectious diseases hospital, the emergency operations centre reports urging all to get vaccinated. The city authorities urge all to wear masks at public places, transport, shopping malls, etc.

Earlier the quarantine was extended until May 17.


Baikonur   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10