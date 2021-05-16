Baikonur extends quarantine until May 31

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Baikonur city authorities extended quarantine to curb COVID-19 in the territtory of the city until 00:00 May 30, Kazinform reports.

For the past 2 weeks 19 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the city of Baikonur. Since the pandemic outbreak some 1,334 cases were registered there. 8 coronavirus patients are staying at the infectious diseases hospital, the emergency operations centre reports urging all to get vaccinated. The city authorities urge all to wear masks at public places, transport, shopping malls, etc.

Earlier the quarantine was extended until May 17.