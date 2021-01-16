Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Baikonur extends quarantine until Feb 1

    16 January 2021, 13:47

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Quarantine has been extended in the city of Baikonur until February 1, Kazinform reports.

    The city authorities made a decision to extend the quarantine measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection. The main reason to extend the quarantine regime is the number of new imported cases.

    During the period from December 26, 2020 till January 15, 2021 38 residents of the city tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of registered COVID-19 cases in the city has grown from 1,124 to 1,162. At present, seven people are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious facility of the city. No deaths caused by COVID-19 have been recorded in the past three weeks. However, since the start of the pandemic the coronavirus infection has claimed lives of 70 people in the city.

    The quarantine was first introduced in the city on January 18, 2021.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Baikonur Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events