Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Baikonur Cosmodrome begins final tests of Nauka module before launch to ISS

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 August 2020, 17:38
Baikonur Cosmodrome begins final tests of Nauka module before launch to ISS

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – A test cycle of the multifunctional laboratory module Nauka (Science) which has been recently transported to Baikonur city by train is run at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Designed mostly by Rocket and Space Corporation Energia and manufactured by Khruchev Space Center, the Nauka module now undergoes the final tests, according to the press service of Roscosmos.

The module is said to be ready for launch to the International Space Station in nine months once electrical tests have been run and preparations for launch have been completed including ensuring microbiological protection, fueling, and so on.

photo

The Nauka module is set to be launched to the ISS in April next year by a Proton-M launch vehicle.

photo

Notably, three launches are to be made from Baikonur Cosmodrome by the end of 2020.

photo


Baikonur   Space   Baikonur space center  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10