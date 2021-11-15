Go to the main site
    Baikonur city extends COVID-19 curbs until late November

    15 November 2021, 12:49

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – The city of Baikonur will extend its social curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19 until November 28, 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Baikonur is set to reimpose its curbs that include limiting attendance for one enterprise to 100 people during mass family, commemorative events, and corporate events in eateries.

    Holding of festive, entertainment, leisure, cultural, and sports events is allowed with the attendance rate of at least 70%.

    The city has seen 120 cases of and six deaths from COVID-19 in the past three weeks.

    As of November 12, Baikonur’s COVID-19 tally stood at 2,906. 13 people are under coronavirus treatment at the infectious diseases hospital in the city. So far, the city has recorded 129 COVID-19 fatalities.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

