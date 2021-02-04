Baikonur begins preparations for 60th anniv of first human space flight

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – The world is to celebrate 60 years since Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin travelled into space on April 12, 2021. Multiple preparation works are to take place in Kazakhstan ahead of the date, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the administration of the city of Baikonur, works are ongoing to prepare the city facilities to mark the anniversary Space Day, including beautification of city squares and parks, repairs of bus pavilions, lightning poles and watering systems, and installment of new small architectural forms.

Great attention is placed on outer design of the city. There are plans to install new billboards. The panel Independence will be renovated ahead of the Space Day. Works are to be carried out at the Cosmodrome as well.

Taking into account the highest historical, cultural and social importance of the date, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, the Governor’s Office of Kyzylorda region, the Roscosmos State Corporation, and the City Administration of Baikonur are working on the a comprehensive plan to organize festive events given the current epidemiological situation.