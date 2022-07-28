Go to the main site
    • Baikonur back to launch operations after a 2-month break

    28 July 2022 14:18

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Next launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is scheduled for August 9 after a two-month break, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The last launch of a Soyuz MS-20 cargo ship from Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station (ISS) occurred on June 3.

    A Soyuz 2.1a space ship carrying a group of satellites is scheduled to take off from Baikonur on August 9 at 11:52 am Nur-Sultan time.

    A Proton M rocket lift-off with AngoSat2 satellite set for early September has been pushed back to a later date.

    A Soyuz MS-22 spaceflight to the ISS with a crew of three is planned for launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome on September 21. The crew consists of Russians Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and American Francisco Rubio.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

