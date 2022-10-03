Go to the main site
    Bahrain to host global interfaith forum in November

    3 October 2022, 13:40

    MANAMA. KAZINFORM Bahrain will host a global interfaith forum in November, under the patronage of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

    Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, will participate in the forum, WAM reports.

    The Bahrain Dialogue Forum will be held on November 3-4 under the theme «The East and The West for Human Coexistence».

    It is expected to attract over 200 global faith leaders, renowned media personalities and scholars.

    The Forum is organised by the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Bahrain, in cooperation with the Muslim Council of Elders and the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence.

    The two-day event will feature a series of poignant discussions that aim to further cement the values of peace and tolerance.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

