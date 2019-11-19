Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Bahrain investors to build new school in capital

    19 November 2019, 11:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan Mayor’s office, the Royal Charitable Organization of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Nurly Astana Corporate Fund signed a tripartite memorandum of cooperation in the framework of school construction project, the official website of the city’s Akimat reports.

    Malika Beturova, deputy mayor of the city, Mustafa Al Sayed General Secretary of the Royal Charity Organization and Shahmardan Zhanbosynov director of the Nurly Astana Corporate Fund singed the document. According to the document, a school for 1,200 children will be built in Nur-Sultan city. The construction of the facility will be undertaken by the Nurly Astana Corporate Fund at the expense of the Royal Charitable Organization of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

    According to preliminary information, the construction of the social facility will be completed in 2021. The project will create 100 new jobs for school staff.

    It should be noted that the capital already has experience in building public schools under the sponsorship of the Arab states. Thus, the capital’s schools No. 85 and No. 84 were constructed with financial support from the United Arab Emirates and the State of Qatar.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Akimat Investment projects Education Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    3 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued