19 November 2019, 11:02
Bahrain investors to build new school in capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan Mayor’s office, the Royal Charitable Organization of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Nurly Astana Corporate Fund signed a tripartite memorandum of cooperation in the framework of school construction project, the official website of the city’s Akimat reports.

Malika Beturova, deputy mayor of the city, Mustafa Al Sayed General Secretary of the Royal Charity Organization and Shahmardan Zhanbosynov director of the Nurly Astana Corporate Fund singed the document. According to the document, a school for 1,200 children will be built in Nur-Sultan city. The construction of the facility will be undertaken by the Nurly Astana Corporate Fund at the expense of the Royal Charitable Organization of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

According to preliminary information, the construction of the social facility will be completed in 2021. The project will create 100 new jobs for school staff.

It should be noted that the capital already has experience in building public schools under the sponsorship of the Arab states. Thus, the capital’s schools No. 85 and No. 84 were constructed with financial support from the United Arab Emirates and the State of Qatar.

