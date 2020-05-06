Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Bahrain-funded school under construction in Nur-Sultan

Alzhanova Raushan
6 May 2020, 10:57
Bahrain-funded school under construction in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Huge investment was made by Bahrain in building a school in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reported citing the official website of the city’s Akimat.

Mayor of the capital city Altai Kulginov got acquainted with the construction of two private schools. The investment council supported over 20 projects in the field of education. The educational facilities will accommodate about 25,000 students.

Bahrain invested KZT3,3 billion in the construction of a school in the Kazakh capital. The educational institution will be transferred to the municipal property of the city. The school is planned to be commissioned in 2021.

The capital already has experience in the construction of state schools with funding from the Arab states. Today, UAE- and Qatar-funded schools successfully operate in the city (lyceum schools No. 85 and No. 84).

It is worth noting that this year it is planned to build 12 public schools in Nur-Sultan city. About 50 public schools will be constructed as part of the Comprehensive Plan for a 5-year period.

