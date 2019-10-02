Baghdad Amreyev, Mukhtar Tleuberdi discuss preparations for Turkic Council’s 7th summit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev met with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi on 30 September in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

Baghdad Amreyev congratulated Mukhtar Tleuberdi on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and expressed hope that the cooperation within the Turkic Council would gain new impetus during his service for the benefit of the Turkic Speaking States’ nations, the press service of the Turkic Council says.

Baghdad Amreyev thanked the Kazakh Minister for a strong support and valuable contribution of Kazakhstan to the the Turkic Council’s activity.

The parties discussed the latest developments in the Turkic Council after the accession of Uzbekistan to the organization, the recent opening of the European representative office of the Turkic Council in Hungary, strengthening the economic dimension of the activity of Turkic Council as well as the cooperation established with other international organizations.

Baghdad Amreyev and Mukhtar Tleuberdi had a detailed discussion on the preparations for the forthcoming 7th Summit of the Turkic Council slated for 15 October 2019 in Baku.

Mukhtar Tleuberdi underlined that the upcoming Summit would become a landmark in the history of the organization, showcasing the important role of the Turkic Council as an international organization that upheld the interests of all its member states.

Minister Tleuberdi wished Baghdad Amreyevsuccess in his efforts on broadening the cooperation among the Turkic Council’s Member States and expressed hope that the upcoming Summit would become another step towards the achievement of the goals set.