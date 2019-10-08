Bagdad Amreyev reports on preparations for 7th Summit of Turkic Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Secretary General of the Council of Cooperation of the Turkic Speaking Countries Bagdad Amreyev, the Elbasy official website reads.

Amreyev reported on the preparations for the 7th Summit of the Turkic Council to be held this October 15 in Baku.

Amreyev said that he met with President Ilham Aliyev and other leaders of the Turkic Speaking Countries who express their profound gratitude and convey their warm greetings to Nursultan Nazarbayev.