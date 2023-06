Bad weather shuts primary schools in Akmola and E Kazakhstan regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Primary school classes have been cancelled in Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform reports.

Heavy snowstorm became a reason for closing primary schools in Stepnogorsk town of Akmola region, local education department informed.

As for the East Kazakhstan region, Altay municipality's education department cancelled classes for 1-4 grade students.