Bad weather shuts down section of highway in Zhetysu region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Traffic limitations were announced for all types of transport on a section of the Usharal-Dostyq highway, Kazinform cites QazAvtoJol.

The limitations were imposed for all types of vehicles on the section linking Koktuma and Dostyq stations on the Usharal-Dostyq highway in Zhetysu region due to bad weather conditions. Blizzard and poor visibility are cited as the reasons for the traffic limitations.