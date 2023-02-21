Bad weather shuts down roads in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Sections of highways were shut down in three regions of Kazakhstan due to worsening weather conditions, Kazinform cites QazAvtoJol.

Limitations for all types of vehicles were imposed in a section of the Karabutak-Komsomolskoye-Denisovka-Rundy-Kostanay motorway in Aktobe region.

Some limitations were announced to transport on a section of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway in Karaganda region.

Movement of all types of vehicles was limited on a section of the Karabutak-Komsomolskoye-Denisovka-Rundy-Kostanay motorway in Kostanay region.