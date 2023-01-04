Go to the main site
    Bad weather shuts down roads across Kazakhstan

    4 January 2023, 08:23

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bad weather conditions (blizzard, poor visibility and ice-slick) led to closure of 109 road sections across the country, Kazinform learned from the emergencies ministry.

    In the past 24 hours, rescue teams saved and evacuated 965 people including 137 children in Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kostanay, Karaganda and Abai regions, while 146 vehicles were towed away.

    846 temporary warming centers were opened in closed road sections.

    171 people including 4 children are now in warming centers in Zhambyl, Abai, Akmola, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions.

    As many as 1,000 people and almost 600 specialized vehicles are involved in rescue operations countrywide.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

