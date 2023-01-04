Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Bad weather shuts down roads across Kazakhstan

4 January 2023, 08:23
Bad weather shuts down roads across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bad weather conditions (blizzard, poor visibility and ice-slick) led to closure of 109 road sections across the country, Kazinform learned from the emergencies ministry.

In the past 24 hours, rescue teams saved and evacuated 965 people including 137 children in Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kostanay, Karaganda and Abai regions, while 146 vehicles were towed away.

846 temporary warming centers were opened in closed road sections.

171 people including 4 children are now in warming centers in Zhambyl, Abai, Akmola, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions.

As many as 1,000 people and almost 600 specialized vehicles are involved in rescue operations countrywide.


Related news
Roads remain closed in 9 regions of Kazakhstan
Healthcare authorities urge Kazakhstanis to refrain from traveling to China amid COVID-19 surge
83yo man dies of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Head of State meets newly appointed ministers
Some people missing as snow storms hit Kazakhstan
116 injured, 9 died in car crashes over first 3 days of New Year
Murat Zhurebekov relieved of post of first vice minister of energy
Weather warning issued for 11 Kazakh rgns
65 roads closed due to blizzard in Kazakhstan
Key economic highlights in 2022 in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina out of 2023 Adelaide International 1
News Partner
Popular
1 Bad weather shuts down roads across Kazakhstan
2 480 people rescued from snow trap in Kazakhstan in 24h
3 January 4. Today's Birthdays
4 Kazakh, Russian presidents talk over phone
5 Heavy snowfall batters Almaty

News