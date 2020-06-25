Go to the main site
    Bad weather in Ukraine leaves 285 populated areas flooded, 64 bridges destroyed

    25 June 2020, 16:46

    KYIV. KAZINFORM - Heavy rainfall on June 22-24 caused floods in Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Lviv, Zakarpattia and Ternopil regions, Kazinform reports citing Ukrinform.

    The disaster has killed three people in Ivano-Frankivsk region, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

    «A total of 285 towns and villages have been flooded (Ivano-Frankivsk region – 234 populated areas, Chernivtsi region – 37, Lviv region – 12, and Ternopil region – 2); as well as 9, 994 houses; nine social facilities; 3,340 basements. In Ivano-Frankivsk region, 117 km of roads and 64 bridges have been destroyed. In Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv amd Chernivtsi regions, 500 km of roads and 135 bridges have been damaged,» the report says.

    Some 1,643 people and 469 pieces of equipment have been involved in eliminating the consequences of adverse weather conditions.

